Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has recently posted a screenshot where a follower asked him why he is not sharing his memories with father Irrfan. Babil revealed that he stopped posting pictures because people were sending him messages and accusing him of using his father's pics to promote himself. Babil Khan is making his debut with Qala, Netflix's original produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Films and will be directed by Anvita Dutt (who helmed Netflix movie Bulbbul).

In the screenshot, a user asked him Babil, "When will you share something about Irrfan sir?" To which, Babil responded, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do."

He added, "I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time."

While sharing the screenshot, he also mentioned: “For Baba’s fans wondering why I have stopped sharing memories of him.”

Check out here:

Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 post succumbing to colon infection and his last rites were performed in Mumbai. Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with Angrezi Medium, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium.