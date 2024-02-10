Home

Babil Khan Remembers Legendary Late Actor And Father Irrfan Khan, ‘Nobody Knew Him Like I Did…’ – See Heartfelt Post

Babil Khan shared a heartfelt post for his late father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram. The post includes a photo of the father-son duo standing on a boat alongside an emotional message.

Babil Khan penned a heartfelt post for his late father and legendary actor Irrfan Khan on Instagram. In the unseen photo, that Babil posted, the father and kid looked too good in warm winter outfits as they stood on a boat. Babil appeared to be gazing off in the distance, while Irfaan was seen staring sideways. The text on the post read, “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy. Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he’d see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”

Babil Khan concluded, “I wish I could have one last dance with you. ‘And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived.’ I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond.”

Babil Khan’s Heartfelt Post For Father Irrfan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

The ‘Railway Men‘ actor’s post for his father received immense love on social media. Netizens dropped heart emojis and remembered the late actor. Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Heart-warming and heart-wrenching… both Babil. Love to you ❤️ And prayers for you to find solace in knowing that he rests in eternal peace and that his love for you is eternal too. 🙏🏽(sic).” Bollywood star Irrfan Khan was an incredibly gifted actor, whose death in 2020 shocked the entire country. As a famous child with extraordinary acting ability, his son Babil Khan is likewise becoming more well-known in Bollywood. Babil frequently exchanges priceless memories, sentimental tales, and old pictures with his late father.

Babil Khan made his debut with Anvita Dutt Guptan’s Qala. In addition, he made appearances with Divyenndu, R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and others in The Railway Men. This four-part online serial is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which was released on November 18.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.