Actor Irrfan Khan has left for heavenly abode on 29 April 2020, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. He has left behind a hole that no one will ever quite fill. However, to cherish his fans, Irrfan’s eldest son Babil Khan keeps on sharing the late actor’s old pictures on social media. He has shared some pictures of his Irrfan spending quality time with school kids and principal at his farmhouse. Also Read - Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls How Right Irrfan Khan Was When he Said His Character in Haasil 'Was Not Going to Die Soon'

The pictures show Irrfan in a white open shirt, sunglasses on and beige hat, having fun and good time with kids surrounding him at a picturesque location. Babil captioned the post, “I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.” Also Read - Irrfan Khan Lived in a Rented Flat, Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals a Heartfelt Trivia About Making Haasil With Late Actor

There were many emotional comments poured in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Thanks for sharing these precious photos Babil ❣️❣️”. Another one wrote, “Kindness goes long way … precious 💖” and actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Precious”. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Reaction to Son's Love Bite on The Neck Will Win Your Heart

Have a look at the priceless pictures of Irrfan:

Babil has been occasionally posting pictures of his late father so that fans can see them. A few days ago, he shared a throwback picture and a video of the Angrezi Medium actor playing and cuddling a cat at his house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on May 9, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT