Legendary actor Irrfan Khan's demise has shaken everyone, leaving fans in a state of shock. The death of Irrfan has left a void in the industry that will never be filled. The Angrezi Medium actor's eldest son Babil Khan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing memories, throwback pictures and videos of Irrfan. On Monday night, Babil took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his parents Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar with a heartbreaking poem.

The old picture of the due shared with the poem shows Sutapa in the arms of Irrfan. The loved-up picture makes fans go emotional and teary-eyes.

Babil's poem reads as: "It's true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you've dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn't so blue, When the sun is setting over you."

In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer and breath his last on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53. The actor was battling with a neuroendocrine tumor and has been receiving treatment for the same. He was hospitalised due to a colon infection and during his last moments, he told his wife Sutapa that his mother has come to take him, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”.

Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with Angrezi Medium, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.