Home

Entertainment

Babita Phogat Attends Suhani Bhatnagar’s Prayer Meet And Consoles ‘Dangal’ Star’s Parents – See Heartbreaking PICS

Babita Phogat Attends Suhani Bhatnagar’s Prayer Meet And Consoles ‘Dangal’ Star’s Parents – See Heartbreaking PICS

Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's film Dangal, passed away on February 16th. The Indian wrestler met late actor's parents at the prayer meet in Faridabad.

Babita Phogat Attends Suhani Bhatnagar's Prayer Meet And Consoles 'Dangal' Star's Parents - See Heartbreaking PICS

Suhani Bhatnagar’s untimely departure at the age of 19, sent shock across the industry. Bhatnagar is best known for playing young Babita Phogat in the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Dangal. The 19-year-old actress passed away due to difficulties caused by fluid buildup in her body, confirmed her father. Many celebrities expressed their sympathies to her family on social media, particularly the stars who starred alongside her in Aamir Khan’s biographical picture. Indian wrestler Babita Phogat met her parents at her prayer meeting.

Trending Now

The Indian wrestler visited her home in Faridabad and consoled her parents. Babita Phogat shared two pictures from the prayer ritual on her social media handle. She was seen paying her last respects with her hands clasped in prayer to the departed soul in the first picture. She stood with Suhani’s parents, who were crying, in the following picture. The caption on Babita’s picture read, “Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of my childhood in the film Dangal, reached her Faridabad residence today and paid condolences to her family and expressed condolences. Om Peace 🙏 (translated in English).”

You may like to read

Babita Phogat at Suhani Bhatnagar’s Prayer Meet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babita Phogat (@babitaphogatofficial)

Suhani rose to prominence in 2016 for her performance in the film Dangal, costarring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zaira Wasim. She made a few appearances in advertisements after her role in the movie. According to some sources, she overreacted to medication after an accident, which resulted in fluid buildup throughout her body. Her mother was very proud of her daughter. She mentioned that Suhani has been modelling since she was a little child. Out of 25,000 kids, she was selected for ‘Dangal.’ Bhatnagar felt comfortable in front of the camera even as a small child. She was in her second year of a degree called Journalism and Mass Communication. Her goal was to finish her education and pursue a career in movies.

Speaking about her health, Suhani’s father revealed that the actress was hospitalized at AIIMS and given a diagnosis of dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disorder. After using steroids to treat the illness, her immune system suffered greatly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.