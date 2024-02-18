Home

Suhani Bhatnagar, who became well-known for her part in the popular movie Dangal, has away. The 19-year-old portrayed as Aamir Khan's daughter, Babita Phogat in the sports drama.

Babita Phogat, triple medallist at the Commonwealth Games and Arjuna Award winner has expressed her condolences for the passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed her younger self in the 2016 biographical sports drama, Dangal starring Aamir Khan. Writing in Hindi on X, Babita said, “Dangal film mein mere bachpan ka role nibhane wali Suhani Bhatnagar ka itni kam umra me sansaar se chale jaana atyant dukhad hai. Mujhe vishwas nahi ho raha hai, is khabar se stabhd hoon. Ishwar divangat aatma ko apne shri charno mein sthaan de evam dukh ki ghadi mein poore parivaar aur prashansako yeh dukh sehne ki himmat pradaan kare. Om Shanti (I feel extremely sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who played me as a child in the film ‘Dangal’, has passed away at such a young age. I can’t believe it. I am shocked by this news!! May God give peace to the departed soul at his feet and may her family and fans have the courage to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.)”

दंगल फ़िल्म में मेरे बचपन का रोल निभाने वाली सुहानी भटनागर का इतनी कम उम्र में संसार से चला जाना अत्यंत दुःखद है!! मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है, इस खबर से स्तब्ध हूं!! ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दे एवं इस दुःख की घड़ीं में पूरे परिवार व प्रशंसकों यह दुःख सहने… pic.twitter.com/C9Nzns3pdV — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) February 17, 2024

Geeta Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, posted on X in Hindi and expressed feelings that were identical to Babita’s. Geeta is Babita’s older sister.

Following her ‘Dangal‘ experience, 19-year-old Suhani from Faridabad gained some exposure in ads but eventually faded away as she preferred to concentrate on her education. She suffered from a rare autoimmune disease called dermatomyositis two months ago. Suhani’s ailment was not recognized by the medical professionals attending to her until around 11 days ago when she was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. Her hands had begun to swell inexplicably, and it later extended to the rest of her body. Steroids are the sole treatment for the illness, but they suppressed her immune system and made her so weak that she began to have difficulty breathing.

Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, Suhani Bhatnagar made a lasting impression as a young Babita Phogat. The film is a biographical drama that narrates the inspirational journey of Mahavir Phogat and his wrestler daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The Haryana sisters became the first female wrestlers from India to compete internationally and take home medals, in the 2016 commercially hit film. He was motivated to see his daughters become professional wrestlers. Babita was portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, Geeta by Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the younger Geeta by Zaira Wasim.

(With IANS inputs)

