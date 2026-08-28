Babita Singh Reporting Twitter review: Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti win praise for investigative thriller; netizens call it ‘one of the better Hindi films…’

Babita Singh Reporting Twitter review: Babita Singh Reporting is now streaming, and social media has plenty to say about Nimisha Sajayan’s performance, the grounded storytelling, and the film’s murder mystery.

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Babita Singh Reporting Twitter review (PC: YouTube)

Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti’s Babita Singh Reporting has arrived on Prime Video, and viewers have already started sharing their thoughts online. The investigative thriller may not follow the usual loud and action-heavy cop drama formula, but that seems to be exactly what has caught the attention of several viewers. Nimisha’s performance as Babita Singh is emerging as one of the biggest talking points, while the film’s grounded setting and emotional core have also found appreciation. At the same time, some viewers have questioned the pace and the way the murder mystery unfolds. Read how netizens are reacting to Babita Singh Reporting on Twitter.

Babita Singh Reporting Twitter reactions

Social media reactions on X to Babita Singh Reporting are largely leaning towards the performances, particularly Nimisha Sajayan. One of the biggest points of praise is how naturally she slips into the character of Babita, a police officer who is caught between her professional responsibilities and pressures at home. Some viewers have praised the film for moving away from the larger-than-life cop stories and focusing on a more ordinary woman dealing with complicated personal and professional situations.

Nimisha Sajayan has particularly caught the attention of viewers for her portrayal of Babita, a police officer who is not always taken seriously by those around her. Barun Sobti has also received praise for his performance as Bansi, Babita’s childhood friend whose death becomes central to the investigation. His role is relatively limited, but reviews have noted that he leaves an impression.

One X user wrote, “@NimishaSajayan’s portrayal of the character and her acting are outstanding!”, another user shared, “#BabitaSinghReporting (one of the better Hindi films of the year) may not quite join the ranks of the Hindi-streaming-crime-drama-hall-of-fame but its central character certainly does”, another social media user tweeted, “It’s genuinely refreshing to see a female cop who’s not loud or hyper-masculine and I loveeee the vulnerability”, another user shared, “Ambiecka Pandit is such a great potential, hope that she gets a lot of work.”

Check reactions for Babita Singh Reporting

It’s genuinely refreshing to see a female cop who’s not loud or hyper-masculine and I loveeee the vulnerability that Nimisha brings to Baby on her ultimate quest for self-belief while battling daily patriarchy, and all through the lens of a crime investigation. Insane actress ❤️ — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) August 28, 2026

#BabitaSinghReporting is a slowburner. I am midway and I find it interesting, even though it takes a while for the suspense to take effect. But @NimishaSajayan‘s portrayal of the character and her acting are outstanding! I have seen her in anotherove/series but I don’t remember… — Shripal Gandhi (@ishripalgandhi) August 27, 2026

#BabitaSinghReporting (one of the better Hindi films of the year) may not quite join the ranks of the Hindi-streaming-crime-drama-hall-of-fame but its central character certainly does. Everything is better with Nimisha Sajayan. pic.twitter.com/Dz2nMAEAAu — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) August 28, 2026

Watched #BabitaSinghReporting; Nimisha Sajayan, you are spectacular Have been an admirer since Chola and this reinforced my urge to watch all your films.

Really liked the movie, always been sucker for procedural investigative dramas that mask something deeper. 3.5/5 for me — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) August 28, 2026

Amazed after watching #BabitaSinghReporting, what an amazing story & direction hats off to Amita Vyas & Ambiecka Pandit & the character of Babita Singh has been so mindblowingly & soulfully pulled off by Nimisha Sajayan. Looking for something good to watch this weekend, go for it — ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴀʙʏ ᴅᴏᴄ (@TheBabyDoc48) August 28, 2026

LOVED IT. Ambiecka Pandit is such a great potential, hope that she gets a lot of work! #BarunSobti https://t.co/unLSXRTJth — Barun Sobti FC (@BarunSobtiWorld) August 28, 2026

Where to watch Babita Singh Reporting on OTT?

Babita Singh Reporting premiered on August 28, 2026, and is streaming worldwide on Prime Video. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 11 minutes.

About Babita Singh Reporting

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, Babita Singh Reporting stars Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, with Barun Sobti, Anshumaan Pushkar, and other actors in supporting roles. Sudip Sharma, known for Paatal Lok and Kohrra, serves as executive producer.

According to Prime Video’s synopsis, the story of film revolves around, “People-pleasing cop Baby accepts a fake charge to win leave for her sister-in-law’s godbharai in Rewa. There, she reunites with her childhood friend Bansi, who is murdered that very night. Defying dismissive in-laws, an indifferent husband, and the apathetic local police, she secretly investigates – uncovering family betrayals while finding her own voice, courage, and place as a real cop.”

Rather than focusing only on the murder mystery, the story also follows Babita’s personal journey as she slowly learns to trust herself. For viewers looking for a slow-burn investigative thriller with a strong female lead, Babita Singh Reporting could be worth adding to the weekend watchlist.