Several Bollywood celebrities from Anubhav Sinha to Swara Bhasker reacted to the news of the acquittal of BJP veteran LK Advani all 31 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. The court said that the evidence against them was not "strong enough". The case was related to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Anubhav Sinha's sarcastic tweets read as, "Congratulations Mr Lal Krishna Advani you are now acquitted of the charges of single-handedly drawing a bloody line across the soul of this country. May God give you a very long life."



Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was also caustic in his comment: “The Babri Masjid Demolition was an Act of God.”

The Babri Masjid Demolition was an ‘Act of God’. https://t.co/t3oCWeueyg — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 30, 2020

Actor Swara Bhasker wrote: “Babri masjid khud hi gir gaya tha (the Babri masjid had fallen by itself).”

बाबरी मस्जिद ख़ुद ही गिर गया था। 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 30, 2020



Actor Sushant Singh expressed: “Na koi aya tha, na kisi ne koi masjid banai thi (Nobody had come, nobody had constructed a mosque) #RIPJustice.”

Actor Gauahar Khan shared: “But of course! It was an earthquake! Hahahhaha. The joke is on us !”

Actor-politician Prakash Raj tweeted: “#BabriMasjidDemolitionCase HIT n RUN case .. DRIVERS acquitted.. JUSTICE arrested and BURIED .. NEW INDIA #JustAsking.”

Director Anil Sharma wrote: “Babri case mein sabhi aaropi bari .. congratulations.”

Filmmaker Onir reacted saying: “Did not expect it to be any different.”

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Union Ministers MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.