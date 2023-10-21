By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Babubhai Latiwala Dies: Salman Khan’s Veergati Producer Passes Away in Mumbai
Babulal Latiwala, who produced Salman Khan's first action-drama Veergati passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023.
Salman Khan’s Veergati Producer Babubhai Latiwala Dies: Salman Khan’s Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passed away on Friday, as reported by The Indian Express. His cremation will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m., with his mortal remains to be laid to rest in Juhu’s cemetery.
Trending Now
This is a developing story.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.