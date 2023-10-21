Home

Babulal Latiwala, who produced Salman Khan's first action-drama Veergati passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Salman Khan’s Veergati Producer Babubhai Latiwala Dies: Salman Khan’s Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passed away on Friday, as reported by The Indian Express. His cremation will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m., with his mortal remains to be laid to rest in Juhu’s cemetery.

This is a developing story.

