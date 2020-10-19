Vivaah actor Amrita Rao makes her pregnancy official by sharing her photo flaunting her baby bump. In the pic, Amrita is posing with her husband RJ Anmol and cradling her baby bump in a white dress. Parents-to-be seems blissed out in this loving, candid image shared on social media. In the post shared by her on Instagram, Amrita apologised to fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret until now. Her caption read, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month…But for US, it’s THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE’th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It’s True. the Baby is Coming Soon. An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families. Thank you universe. And thank you ALL. Keep blessing (sic).” Also Read - Amrita Rao Confirms Her Pregnancy: Anmol Reads Bhagavad Gita to Baby And Me Every Night

A few days ago, she confirmed her pregnancy to a news portal saying that: “It’s like reliving our childhood. I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do.” Amrita thinks sometimes that the feeling of being a mother is so natural and admitted that the feeling that she will be a mother soon is yet to sink in. Also Read - Good News! Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Are Expecting Their First Baby



In the lockdown, Amrita and Anmol spent a lot of quality time together and the actor revealed that RJ reads Bhagavad Gita to baby and her every night. “Anmol reads a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita to baby and me every night,” she reveals.

On the work front, Amrita was seen in Thackeray as Meena Tai Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.