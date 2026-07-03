Baby Do Die Do box office prediction Day 1: Can Huma Qureshi-Rachit Singh’s crime thriller beat Single Salma’s opening collection?

Baby Do Die Do box office prediction day 1: Baby Do Die Do has finally arrived in cinemas, but can Huma Qureshi's action-packed thriller make an impact at the box office? Here's a look at the film's opening day trend and prediction.

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Baby Do Die Do box office prediction Day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do has finally hit theatres after generating curiosity with its crime thriller premise. Unlike a typical commercial entertainer, the film enters cinemas as a niche action thriller, hoping to attract audiences looking for something different this weekend. The trailer managed to grab attention with its dark tone, action-packed sequences, and Huma’s never-seen-before avatar. However, positive buzz alone doesn’t always translate into ticket sales. With competition from bigger releases and limited pre-release hype, all eyes are now on how the film performs on its opening day. Will Baby Do Die Do surprise everyone at the box office, or is it heading for a modest start? Here’s a look at the early trends and day one prediction.

How is Baby Do Die Do performing on its opening day?

Baby Do Die Do has opened on a relatively quiet note across India. Early box office trends suggest that the film has witnessed low occupancy in morning and afternoon shows, with multiplexes in metro cities contributing the majority of its collections. According to Sacnilk, the film is earned around Rs 0.15 crore (number still coming in) on its opening day, as of now.

According to Sacnilk, the overall occupancy for Baby Do Die Do was 5.15%. During the morning, the occupancy remained at 5.15%, while it increased to 11.69% in the afternoon. Occupancy data for the evening and night is not available. While the number is low, the crime thriller genre could benefit from positive word of mouth if audiences connect with its unconventional storyline.

Baby Do Die Do box office prediction Day 1

Going by the current trend, Baby Do Die Do is expected to finish its opening day with collections of around Rs 0.50 crore in India. While the opening is on the lower side, the film’s long-term performance will depend heavily on audience feedback over the weekend.

If Baby Do Die Do receives strong word of mouth, it could see improved audience on Saturday and Sunday. For now, however, the film appears to be heading towards a low opening.

Can Baby Do Die Do beat Single Salma opening day collection?

Based on the early live box office trend, Baby Do Die Do has collected approximately Rs 0.15 crore on its opening day so far. In comparison, Single Salma reportedly earned around Rs 0.04 crore on its first day. At the current pace, Baby Do Die Do is ahead of Single Salma’s opening-day collection. However, since Baby Do Die Do is still reporting live collections, the final day-one figures could change by the end of the day.

About Baby Do Die Do

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role alongside Rachit Singh, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher, Seema Pahwa, and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The action thriller follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who is haunted by the voice of her deceased sister, leading her into a mysterious chain of murders. The film has drawn attention for its unique premise and Huma Qureshi’s transformation into an intense action character.

The coming weekend will be crucial in deciding whether Baby Do Die Do can sustain at the box office growth or not.