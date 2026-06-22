Baby Do Die Do Trailer: Huma Qureshi kills silently with an umbrella in action-packed avatar

Huma Qureshi is set to take on a striking new avatar in her upcoming film Baby Do Die Do, where she plays a deaf and mute hitwoman. On Monday, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer, offeri

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Huma Qureshi is set to take on a striking new avatar in her upcoming film Baby Do Die Do, where she plays a deaf and mute hitwoman. On Monday, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer, offering a glimpse into the action-packed narrative. The two-minute, twenty-seven-second trailer introduces Huma as a silent yet deadly assassin who carries out killings using an umbrella in crowded public spaces. The trailer opens with a gripping sequence of her shooting a man with the concealed weapon inside a bus.

As the story unfolds, viewers are introduced to several key characters played by Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Rachit Singh, and others. Sikander Kher appears as the film’s antagonist, while Rachit Singh plays Huma’s love interest.

Towards the end of the trailer, Huma’s character is seen bruised and emotionally charged, watching a building engulfed in flames, hinting at a deeper story of conflict and redemption.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, Baby Do Die Do promises an intense blend of action, drama, and emotion.

Huma Qureshi shared the trailer on her Instagram handle today. “Ye safar mien thodhi saavdani barte! Do…Die…Do! (Please take caution in this journey.)”

Watch the trailer:



Earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the film. Speaking about Baby Do Die Do, producer Saqib Saleem said, “With this teaser, we’re finally opening the doors to Baby’s world. Beyond the mystery of Baby KarMarKar lies an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each adding a new layer to the story. We’re excited for audiences to start connecting the dots and step into this unpredictable universe with us”.

Director Nachiket Samant added, “Baby Do Die Do isn’t just the story of Baby KarMarKar — it’s the story of an entire world that exists around her. This teaser introduces some of the people who make that world so entertaining, unpredictable, and mysterious. Every character brings a distinct energy to the narrative, and this is only the beginning of what awaits audiences on July 3.”

Samant also spoke about Huma’s character as a professional female assassin. He said, “She kills and disappears into the crowd. That’s what makes her unique — it’s as much about the escape as it is about the kill. Huma brought a strong sense of authenticity and rootedness to the role. It’s one thing to write a fantastic character, but you still need a solid actor to bring it to life.”

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 3.