Baby John Update: Varun Dhawan Gets A Fresh Look In Atlee’s Upcoming Movie, Fans Share Excitement

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on his Instagram account shared the first glimpses of his upcoming movie Baby John which is directed by Atlee and is expected to be released on May 31, 2024.

Mumbai: After gaining huge success in Jawan director and writer, Atlee is all set to release his upcoming movie Baby John starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The action drama movie is all set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024. In the short teaser Varun Dhawan is seen donning a killer look on his face, his upcoming movie proves to be a high-octane action film.

The movie will feature Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles. The announcement of the title included a brief look at Varun as Baby John, which will pique your interest and make you eager to learn more about this thrilling action film.

Varun Dhawan’s First Look in Baby John: Watch Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The action drama movie is produced by Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine 1 Studios. The movie is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Priya Atlee, and Murad Khetani. The movie also features prominent Bollywood figures like Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav who will be seen on the big screen.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed that his upcoming movie will keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Varun added, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And I’m just going to give it my all (sic).”

Baby John Movie Plot

The story revolves around a dedicated family man who undergoes transformation and journeys to various locations to ensure the safety of his loved ones.

Fans React To Varun Dhawan’s New Look In Baby John

As soon as Varun shared the short glimpse of his upcoming movie, netizens on social media were quick to react to Varun Dhawan’s new look in Atlee’s upcoming movie Baby John. An Instagram fan wrote, “Can’t wait for BABY JOHN (fire emoji) YOU IN SUCH A MASSY AVATAR, THEN THE BGM GOD, YOU DESERVED THIS SCALE (clapping and fire emoji) (sic).”

Another Instagram fan commented, “Wow. Looks like a blockbuster straight up (heart emoji) (sic).” The third user wrote, “Aag laga diya Raja (fire emoji) Varun Dhawan (You look different king Varun Dhawan) (sic).” The fourth user commented, “Sooo good to see you in a new avatar and you killed it and how (sic).” While another comment read, “Finally my hero’s movie coming soon… (sic).” The high-octane action drama movie directed by Atlee is all set to be released on May 31, 2024.

