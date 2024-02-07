Home

Baby John’s First Look: Varun Dhawan Flaunts His New Avatar In Atlee’s High-Octane Drama, Netizens Call Him ‘Mass Messiah’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently dropped the first looks of his upcoming high-octane drama film, Baby John helmed by Atlee. The movie is all set to release on May 31, 2024.

Mumbai: Following the massive success of Jawan director and writer Atlee is preparing to launch his next film Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The action-packed drama is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 31, 2024. The Bollywood actor recently dropped the first looks of his upcoming movie, Baby John. Varun is seen sporting a fierce and intense look and stuns his audience in his new avatar in Atlee’s movie. The film looks like a promising high-octane action movie.

Varun Dhawan’s New Avatar In Baby John Excite Fans- Check Post

On February 7, 2024, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Atlee dropped the first looks of Baby John. Varun after a while is seen in his new avatar. He shocked everyone by dropping his first looks at his upcoming high-octane movie.

Varun looks beefed up in a black vest while he makes a notorious pose. The first look of Baby John also shows the traditional art form of Kerala, kathakali which sets the tone of the poster with looks. Dropping his first looks Varun captioned his post, “Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st! (sic).”

Here’s a pic of Varun Dhawan’s First Look In Baby John:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BabyJohn (@varundvn)

Netizens Hail The New Look of Varun Dhawan in Baby John

As soon as Varun dropped the first looks of Baby John, fans couldn’t get more excited to see the actor in his new avatar under Atlee’s direction. An Instagram user wrote, “Dhawan in Serious Roles is something different (heart and fire emojis) (sic).”

Another fan commented, “Atlee sir this movie will tear the industry (sic).” The third comment read, “This single frame of Varun Dhawan can break the entire Internet (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Mass messiah (sic).”

Varun Dhawan Drops Baby John Teaser- Watch

Earlier on his official Instagram page Varun Dhawan dropped a short teaser of his movie Baby John. Many of his fans appreciated the new look that Varun adapted in the movie.

Here’s a teaser of Baby John- Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BabyJohn (@varundvn)

The action drama film is a collaborative production of Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine 1 Studios. A. Kaleeswaran is at the helm as director, while Jyoti Deshpande, Priya Atlee, and Murad Khetani are the producers. The movie also stars well-known Bollywood personalities such as Keerthy Suresh, Jacky Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, who will grace the silver screen with their presence.

