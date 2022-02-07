Model, socialite and business mogul Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second baby with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis are now parents of two. The couple welcomed their second child on February 2. Kylie announced the arrival of her second child on Instagram, sharing a cute photograph with her 309 million followers. Kylie captioned the photograph, ‘2/2/22’. Take a look at the adorable post below:Also Read - OMG! Net Worth And Businesses Owned By Kardashian And Jenner Sisters Will Shock You : Details Inside

The black and white photograph shows Kylie's new born holding hands with her first baby, Stormi Jenner. Kylie has not yet disclosed the name of her second baby but her fans cannot help but speculate what the name could possibly be. For the uninitiated, Kylie and Travis had welcomed their first baby, Stormi, back in 2018. Stormi would turn four years old on February 1.

That's not all. Stormi also shared a photograph of the flowers sent to her and Scott by Kim Kardashian. Kylie's Instagram post, in which her new born baby can be seen holding hands with Stormi, went insanely viral and got more than 6 million likes.

Many celebs took to the comments section of Kylie’s post to congratulate the couple. While Hailey Bieber and Kim dropped adorable emojis, Kourtney wrote, “Mommy of two life [heart and prayer emoji].” Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner commented, “Angel Pie.” Travis Scott also reacted to the post by posting brown heart emojis.

Congratulations to Kylie and Travis!