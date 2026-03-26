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‘Baccha hai tu mera’: Memes on Jameel Jamali’s viral Dhurandhar dialogue will make you ROFL – Check here

'Baccha hai tu mera': Internet reacts with hilarious memes to Jameel Jamali’s Dhurandhar dialogue. Our favourite is the second one.

Published date india.com Published: March 26, 2026 2:53 PM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
'Baccha hai tu mera': Memes on Jameel Jamali’s viral Dhurandhar dialogue will make you ROFL - Check here

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released, there has been a meme fest around Rakesh Bedi’s character, Jameel Jamali, who is seen saying, “Baccha hai tu mera.” The internet is flooded with hilarious versions of this viral dialogue. From UP police to Mumbai police, from food and beverage brands, the trend has spread across the board. Brands like Haldiram’s, CashKaro, T-Series, The Waffle Co., BookMyShow, Union Bank of India, Bistro by Blinkit, Bonn, BondTite, Rajasthan Tourism, Travollex and Wai Wai have all jumped on the bandwagon.

Here’s a look at the viral meme:

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s box office collection

Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has matched the collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule in becoming one of the fastest films to earn Rs 1000 crore, achieving this milestone in just 7 days. However, Pushpa 2 still leads in total earnings during those seven days, having collected Rs 1011.65 crore. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Interestingly, the first Dhurandhar film had taken 22 days to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. According to the trade website Sacnilk, on its seventh day (Wednesday), the film earned Rs 47.70 crore net in India, taking its worldwide total collection to Rs 1006.50 crore.

Dhurandhar Box office collection day-wise Earnings
Day 0 Rs 43.00Cr
Day 1 Rs 102.55Cr
Day 2 Rs 80.72Cr
Day 3 Rs 113.00Cr
Day 4 Rs 114.85Cr
Day 5 Rs 65.00Cr
Day 6 Rs 56.60Cr
Day 7 Rs 48.25Cr
Day 8 Rs 14.64Cr Live counting

This brings Dhurandhar 2’s total India gross collections to Rs 762.51 crore and total India net to Rs 638.61 crore so far.

Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar’s buzz

On Dhurandhar The Revenge movie, actor Aamir Khan says, “…I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team”.

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Entertainment editor with 11+ years of experience. A passionate lover of life, music, movies, and coffee, with deep insight into the film industry. Known for sharp analysis, engaging content, and a st ... Read More

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