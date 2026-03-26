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‘Baccha hai tu mera’: Memes on Jameel Jamali’s viral Dhurandhar dialogue will make you ROFL – Check here
'Baccha hai tu mera': Internet reacts with hilarious memes to Jameel Jamali’s Dhurandhar dialogue. Our favourite is the second one.
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After Delhi Police, now Uttarakhand Police is using Jameel Jamali’s favourite punch line
“Bachha hai tu mera”
— Lost in Paradise (@Lost_human19) March 24, 2026
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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s box office collection
Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has matched the collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule in becoming one of the fastest films to earn Rs 1000 crore, achieving this milestone in just 7 days. However, Pushpa 2 still leads in total earnings during those seven days, having collected Rs 1011.65 crore. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Interestingly, the first Dhurandhar film had taken 22 days to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. According to the trade website Sacnilk, on its seventh day (Wednesday), the film earned Rs 47.70 crore net in India, taking its worldwide total collection to Rs 1006.50 crore.
|Dhurandhar Box office collection day-wise
|Earnings
|Day 0
|Rs 43.00Cr
|Day 1
|Rs 102.55Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 80.72Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 113.00Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 114.85Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 65.00Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 56.60Cr
|Day 7
|Rs 48.25Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 14.64Cr Live counting
This brings Dhurandhar 2’s total India gross collections to Rs 762.51 crore and total India net to Rs 638.61 crore so far.
Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar’s buzz
On Dhurandhar The Revenge movie, actor Aamir Khan says, “…I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team”.
#WATCH | Delhi | On ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Movie, Actor Aamir Khan says, “…I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team” pic.twitter.com/tfJupR8Gd3
— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026
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