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Baccha hai tu mera: Memes on Jameel Jamalis viral Dhurandhar dialogue will make you ROFL - Check here

‘Baccha hai tu mera’: Memes on Jameel Jamali’s viral Dhurandhar dialogue will make you ROFL – Check here

'Baccha hai tu mera': Internet reacts with hilarious memes to Jameel Jamali’s Dhurandhar dialogue. Our favourite is the second one.

Ever since Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released, there has been a meme fest around Rakesh Bedi’s character, Jameel Jamali, who is seen saying, “Baccha hai tu mera.” The internet is flooded with hilarious versions of this viral dialogue. From UP police to Mumbai police, from food and beverage brands, the trend has spread across the board. Brands like Haldiram’s, CashKaro, T-Series, The Waffle Co., BookMyShow, Union Bank of India, Bistro by Blinkit, Bonn, BondTite, Rajasthan Tourism, Travollex and Wai Wai have all jumped on the bandwagon. Here’s a look at the viral meme:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samosa Party (@samosaparty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautiful Kota❤️™ (@_beautifulkota)

After Delhi Police, now Uttarakhand Police is using Jameel Jamali’s favourite punch line

“Bachha hai tu mera” pic.twitter.com/9Tk8liTSiA — Lost in Paradise (@Lost_human19) March 24, 2026

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haldiram’s Restaurants (@haldirams_restaurants)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonn Group (@bonn_foods)

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s box office collection

Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has matched the collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule in becoming one of the fastest films to earn Rs 1000 crore, achieving this milestone in just 7 days. However, Pushpa 2 still leads in total earnings during those seven days, having collected Rs 1011.65 crore. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Interestingly, the first Dhurandhar film had taken 22 days to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. According to the trade website Sacnilk, on its seventh day (Wednesday), the film earned Rs 47.70 crore net in India, taking its worldwide total collection to Rs 1006.50 crore.

Dhurandhar Box office collection day-wise Earnings Day 0 Rs 43.00Cr Day 1 Rs 102.55Cr Day 2 Rs 80.72Cr Day 3 Rs 113.00Cr Day 4 Rs 114.85Cr Day 5 Rs 65.00Cr Day 6 Rs 56.60Cr Day 7 Rs 48.25Cr Day 8 Rs 14.64Cr Live counting

This brings Dhurandhar 2’s total India gross collections to Rs 762.51 crore and total India net to Rs 638.61 crore so far.

Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar’s buzz

On Dhurandhar The Revenge movie, actor Aamir Khan says, “…I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team”.

#WATCH | Delhi | On ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Movie, Actor Aamir Khan says, “…I’ve not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team” pic.twitter.com/tfJupR8Gd3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

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