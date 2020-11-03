Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s film Bachchan Pandey is all set to go on floors in January 2021 in Jaisalmer. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter on Tuesday. The film critic further shared that the shoot for the film will continue till March 2021 in the city of Jaisalmer. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Breathtaking in a Perfect Date-Night Outfit Worth Rs 4k Only, See PICS

“AKSHAY KUMAR – KRITI SANON… #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021… Shoot will continue till March 2021… One more actress will be signed soon… Directed by #FarhadSamji… Produced by #SajidNadiadwala. After wrapping up #BellBottom in #Scotland, #AkshayKumar has resumed shoot of #Prithviraj at a city studio… Before the year ends, he will wrap up #AtrangiRe… #BachchanPandey marks #Akshay’s 10th collaboration with his producer-buddy #SajidNadiadwala.” Also Read - A Sequin Affair: Add Celebrity-Approved Sequin Saree in Your Wardrobe This Festive Season

Have a look at the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

Akshay Kumar had earlier wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland, following which he has resumed shooting for Yash Raj Films’ period drama Prithviraj. Bachchan Pandey marks the superstar’s 10th collaboration with friend and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala.