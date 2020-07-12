04:13 pm: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya will not be admitted to the hospital. The doctors have suggested that they can stay quarantined at home and take the precautionary measures to get cured. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Latest News: Prayers Being Held For Speedy Recovery of Bachchan Family From COVID-19

04:10 pm: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are still at their residence Jalsa. The BMC is thinking over their health condition to decide whether they need to be hospitalised or they should be quarantined at home for now. NDTV 24×7 reported that the mother-daughter duo hasn’t arrived at the Nanavati hospital yet where both Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted already. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update Day 1: Nanavati Hospital Says Both Big B And Abhishek Slept Well, Had Breakfast

03:50 pm: Actor Amit Sadh, who worked with Abhishek Bachchan in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe 2, will also undergo COVID-19 tests. Both Amit and Abhishek went out a few days back to dub for their series in Mumbai. Amit said that he’s feeling healthy and taking tests out of safety.

03:35 pm: The entire nation gets together to pray and send good wishes to the Bachchan family. Hashtags in the name of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have taken over Twitter in India as the fans pray for the well-being of all.

03:25 pm: Rajesh Tope deleted his Twitter post. This could be out of a special request from the family members as none of the Bachchans have officially spoken out on Aishwarya and Aaradhya being COVID-19 positive. A statement from the family should come out in sometime.

03:15 pm: In a tweet made by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, it was revealed that Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli have been tested negative for the virus. They have quarantined at Jalsa after BMC sanitised and sealed the residence on Sunday morning.

03:10 pm: News channels ABP, News18 report that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been found tested positive for the coronavirus. In their rapid test reports, they were not found positive but the swab reports that came out on Sunday, both the mother and the daughter were found infected with the virus.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, on Saturday, announced that they have been infected with the coronavirus. On Sunday, it was revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, four members of the Bachchan family have contracted the virus while the rest of them are quarantined at Jalsa for the next two weeks after which they will be tested again to eliminate any further chances of getting the coronavirus.