Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Starring superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchhan Paandey, the highly anticipated crime-comedy is all set to release in theatres this Holi, 18th March 2022. The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala produced film presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy, and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse, and Arshad Warsi's top-class act. Directed by Farhad Samji, the entertainer takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.Audiences can also expect great performances from this one with a powerful lineup of talent including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Watch the trailer of Bachchan Pandey here:



Says producer Sajid Nadiadwala, "This film is special to me for many reasons. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar's tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline's eighth film under the banner. It's also a proud moment for me because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has delivered a rock-solid performance in this film. Farhad Samji is an extremely talented director and after several successful films together I'm hoping we have another winner on our hands."

Says Akshay Kumar, who headlines Bachchhan Paandey, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!