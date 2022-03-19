Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Collection Day 1: Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, has had a great start at the box office, grossing over Rs 13 crore on its first day. According to trade observers, the picture outperformed expectations despite facing stiff competition from the already successful The Kashmir Files. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Despite the successful run of The Kashmir Files wave and post-noon screenings due to Holi festivities, Bachchhan Paandey surprises with double digits on Day 1.Also Read - Bachchhan Pandey Review: Paisa Vasool Delight For Akshay Kumar Fans With Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi And Pankaj Tripathi Promising a Good Time

#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 13.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/44iMaNcHux — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. The action-comedy stars Akshay Kumar as a thug and Kriti Sanon as a filmmaker who is researching him for a gangster film. On its first day, Akshay Kumar’s latest theatrical movie, Sooryavanshi, grossed Rs. 26 crores. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Crosses Rs 100 Crore at Box Office, Becomes 5th Film to do That in Post-Pandemic Times - Check Detailed Collection Report

Given that Bachchhan Paandey was released on Holi when business is weak in the early half of the day, the BoxOfficeIndia.com assessment gives it a good rating.

Bachchhan Paandey and The Kashmir Files are expected to keep their ground at the box office for some time since there are no major Hindi theatrical releases this month. With SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR‘ coming out next week, it’ll be interesting to see how well ‘Bachchhan Pandey‘ does. It is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Veeram,’ which was released in 2014.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Bachchhan Pandey!