Bachchhan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Pandey hit the big screens on March 18. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi opened with rave reviews on day 1. The Khiladi's performance pushed the audience to flock to the theatres and the film made Rs 12 crore on the second day. The revenues should have certainly improved given it was the second day of the weekend, and the previous day had already struggled to meet expectations owing to the partial holiday of Holi. However, this was not the case, since The Kashmir Files swelled to such proportions that it damaged all competition.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The unparalleled 'The Kashmir Files' surge hits Bachchhan Paandey across the country. He tweeted, "#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country… Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2… Needs to improve its performance on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz."

#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country… Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2… Needs to improve its performance on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/bnStlDFKg6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

Also Read - Attack Trailer: John Abraham Becomes India's First Super Soldier, Wages War Using Artificial Intelligence - Watch

Akshay Kumar plays a thug, and Kriti Sanon plays a director who is investigating him for a gangster film in this action-comedy. It was shown in 3,850 theatres around the world. The film, which cost around Rs 130 crore to make, has so far grossed Rs 25.25 crore at the domestic box office, as per reports.

