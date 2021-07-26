Bachpan Ka Pyar song by a tribal boy Sahdev Dirdo has become a big hit. Several actors on Instagram are creating reels on Bachpan ka pyar mera bhool nahi jana song. Recently, TV actors Nia Sharma, Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja, Karan Wahi, Ravi Dubey, Karan V Grover were seen having a gala time together and Nia took to Instagram to share a funny reel video wherein the bunch of actors were seen having a crazy party dance on Bachpan ka pyar.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 First Contestant Confirmed: Arjun Bijlani Finally Seals The Deal After Being Satisfied With Remuneration

In the video, Nia Sharma was seen decked up in a blingy tasseled white dress and red lips and she was joined by Arjit Tanjea, Ravi Dubey and others. Their dance moves have gone viral are surely going to make your Monday brighter. The video has garnered 132,201 likes. "Uploading coz it was all taken on my phone that broke 💥…. @sudipan_d happy buddayyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️ @ravidubey2312 @arjitaneja @itisriti @arjunbijlani @karanwahi @uditisinghh @settlesubtle @karanvgrover", the actor captioned.

Watch Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Arjit Taneja grooving to Bachpan Ka Pyar song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Premiere Episode Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Wins The First Stunt But Rahul Vaidya Fails

The popularity of his song Bachpan Ka Pyar (Baspan Ka Pyar) compelled Bollywood popular rapper Badshah to connect with the little boy and he offered the to come and meet him and Chandigarh. The rapper also offered him an opportunity for a duet song.

Apart from Nia, Karan Kundrra also shared his video on Bachpan Ka Pyar with co-star Yogita Bihani. The caption read as: “Coz we just had to!!! #bachpankapyar #trending #reels #reelitfeelit”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

