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Bad news for Ajay Devgn as Bombay High Court accepts Kaithi makers case against Bholaa over...

Bad news for Ajay Devgn as Bombay High Court accepts Kaithi makers case against Bholaa over…

The legal battle between the makers of Kaithi and Bholaa takes a dramatic turn as the Bombay High Court has accepted the case, raising significant concerns for Ajay Devgn’s film.

A legal tussle has emerged between the makers of Kaithi, Dream Warrior Pictures, and the creators of its Hindi remake, Bholaa, starring Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. The dispute concerns alleged breach of contract and copyright infringement related to the 2023 Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. Recently, the Bombay High Court decided it has jurisdiction to hear Dream Warrior Pictures’ case, which could have significant implications for Bholaa’s distribution. The court rejected objections that only Chennai courts should handle the case, and the next hearing will take place on April 30.

What is the legal dispute about?

The overall dispute lies in an agreement signed between Dream Warrior Pictures, Reliance Entertainment and Ajay Devgn Ffilms LLP for the Hindi remake of Kaithi. Dream Warrior Pictures claims that the second and third installments, which were due on April 29 and May 29, 2023, have not been paid. Despite several reminders throughout 2023 and 2024, Dream Warrior alleges no response was received.

In October 2024, the company sent a legal notice demanding Rs 4 crore along with interest, stating that failure to make the payment would result in the termination of the agreement and reversion of all rights to Kaithi.

The case behind Bholaa and Kaithi

The legal dispute centers on the original film, Kaithi, which was a major success in Tamil cinema. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film starred Karthi in a gripping action-packed role. After its success, the rights to remake the film were obtained by Reliance Entertainment, which produced the Hindi remake, Bholaa.

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Directed by and starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul, Bholaa was released in March 2023 and saw a decent run at the box office. However, the makers of Kaithi claim that the proper payments under the original agreement have not been made, sparking a lawsuit.

What are the legal implications?

The Bombay High Court’s decision to hear the case is a major development. It is likely to determine how the case will progress and whether the dispute over copyright and financial issues could affect the future of Bholaa’s distribution. With both parties standing firm in their claims, the upcoming hearings will decide the next steps in this ongoing legal battle.

What’s next for Bholaa?

As the case moves forward, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is now under scrutiny, with the Bombay High Court’s involvement adding complexity to the situation. If Dream Warrior Pictures succeeds, it could have serious consequences for the film’s distribution and future rights to the Kaithi franchise. This case will continue to develop, and filmmakers, producers, and the entertainment industry will be keeping a close eye on the legal outcomes.

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