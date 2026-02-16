Home

Bad news for Ameesha Patel fans as Moradabad court issues non-bailable warrant over...

Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel in connection with a 2017 event payment dispute, marking a significant development in the actor’s ongoing legal matters.

Ameesha Patel, the Bollywood actress, has recently found herself in legal trouble as a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant against her. The development comes after repeated failure to appear in court for a case dating back to 2017. Fans of the actress were surprised to learn about the escalation in this long-pending dispute.

What has happened?

The case involves event organiser Pawan Verma, who had booked Ameesha Patel for a wedding performance on November 16, 2017. An advance payment of Rs 14.50 lakh was made, along with arrangements for her stay and meals at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.

According to Verma, the actress failed to arrive on the scheduled date. While Patel reportedly assured that the payment would be refunded, only Rs 10 lakh was returned in cash and a subsequent cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh bounced. Following this, Verma approached the Moradabad court seeking legal recourse.

