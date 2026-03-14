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Bad news for Anurag Dobhal fans, YouTubers condition turns serious again due to...

Bad news for Anurag Dobhal fans, YouTuber’s condition turns serious again due to…

Fans of Anurag Dobhal are worried after reports revealed that the YouTuber’s health has worsened again shortly after he was moved out of the ICU, with his manager requesting prayers and support.

Concern continues to grow among followers of Anurag Dobhal after fresh update about his health. Popular YouTuber also known as UK07 Rider, who recently suffered car accident during Instagram live is now facing serious medical complications again.

After short period of improvement doctors have reported that his condition has worsened. His manager shared update saying infection in lungs led to severe pneumonia while doctors are closely monitoring his treatment.

What did Rohit Panday say?

Latest information about his health came through message posted by manager Rohit Panday on Instagram. According to his statement condition remained stable earlier in day but later took worrying turn. Doctors found that lungs were partially damaged during accident which caused infection.

Medical team later diagnosed severe pneumonia due to that infection. Because of this complication his condition became serious again. Manager also requested fans supporters across social media to keep him in their prayers while doctors continue treatment.

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Check out Anurag Dobhal’s manager’s statement here

Anurag Dobhal’s exit from ICU

Before this worrying update fans had received positive news when Anurag Dobhal briefly came out from intensive care unit. Photo shared online showed him lying on hospital bed smiling while making peace sign.

That image quickly spread among his followers bringing relief to many people who believed his health was improving. Manager had written in earlier update that team members were staying beside him day night while doctors continued monitoring his recovery closely.

Anurag Dobhal’s allegations on family

Just few days before accident YouTuber had shared emotional video on YouTube where he spoke about serious issues with his family. In video he claimed that he was facing mental pressure harassment because of his interfaith marriage with wife Ritika Chauhan.

He described that video as his final message which shocked many viewers. He also alleged that if anything happened to him then his parents and brother Kalam Ink should be held responsible.

About Anurag Dobhal’s accident

Soon after that emotional video another shocking moment happened when Anurag Dobhal crashed his car while streaming live on Instagram. Accident led to his immediate hospitalisation where doctors placed him under observation.

Later claims suggested that some of his fans gathered outside house of his family members which created tense atmosphere. However his manager said that at this moment entire focus remains on Anurag Dobhal’s health recovery along with wellbeing of Ritika who is almost nine months pregnant.

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