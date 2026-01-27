Home

Bad News for Arijit Singh fans, beloved singer steps away from playback singing

Arijit Singh has announced a major career change, confirming that he will no longer take new playback singing assignments while continuing his journey with music.

Arijit Singh has made an announcement that has left music lovers emotional and surprised. Known for his soulful voice and timeless songs, the singer shared an important update about his career that marks the end of an era for film music listeners. While fans initially struggled to process the news, details shared later brought clarity about what lies ahead for the singer.

What did Arijit Singh write?

On January 27, Arijit Singh took to his Instagram account to announce that he is retiring from playback singing and will no longer take new assignments as a playback vocalist. Thanking listeners for their unwavering support over the years, he described his journey as meaningful and fulfilling. The announcement instantly drew massive attention, as Arijit Singh has been one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

In his statement, the singer wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments and I will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won’t stop making music.”

The reaction of Arijit Singh’s fans

Fans flooded the comment section with emotional reactions soon after the announcement. Many expressed heartbreak and disbelief, writing comments such as “Bollywood music is empty without him” and “How will my children (who don’t exist) know what actual music is?” Some users questioned the authenticity of the post, wondering if it was an AI-related issue or a hacked account. Comments like “Kyaaa?! AI hai kyaaa..!!” and “Koi hack to nahi kar liya account mujhe yakin nahi ho raha” reflected the shock.

At the same time, several fans respected his decision and supported his new path. Messages like “Kuch awaazein stage chhodti hain, zindagi nahi.” and “Time for Independent music and songs” highlighted acceptance and encouragement.

