Bad news for Badshah, Haryana Women’s Commission summons rapper over objectionable lyrics in new song, hearing on…

Popular rapper Badshah has landed in controversy after Haryana Women’s Commission took notice of alleged objectionable lyrics in his latest song. The commission has issued a summons and scheduled a hearing to address complaints raised against the track.

Fresh controversy surrounds popular rapper Badshah after release of Haryanvi track Tateeree. Song created strong reaction across social platforms with several listeners raising concern about wording used in lyrics. Debate quickly grew louder as activists claimed lines from track promote disrespectful portrayal of women. Issue soon reached authorities in Haryana leading to formal notice being issued.

Haryana Women’s Commission raises concerns over Badshah’s new song

Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance after receiving multiple complaints regarding song. Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed proceedings started due to concerns raised by members of public. According to commission such lyrics could negatively influence society particularly younger audiences.

Official summons dated March 6 names Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, as primary respondent. Authorities directed police administration in Panipat to ensure presence of concerned individuals during proceedings. Hearing has been scheduled for March 13 2026, at 11:30 AM inside the conference hall of DC Office Panipat, where commission will review complaints.

What are the allegations over Badshah’s new song?

Complaint submitted by Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti, based in Panipat along with Shiv Kumar director of Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both complainants alleged that Tateeree contains objectionable expressions along with sexualised references targeting women and minors. They requested strict action against creators responsible for producing such material.

Chairperson questions approval process of the song

While addressing controversy Renu Bhatia raised concern about regulatory oversight that allows songs with questionable lyrics to reach public platforms. She mentioned previous experience as member of film censor board and questioned how such content receives approval despite potential cultural sensitivity issues.

Check out Badshah’s new song Tateeree here

Badshah’s earlier controversy over lyrics

This situation also reminds many followers about earlier backlash faced by Badshah after release of song Sanak. Track created controversy when lyrics casually referenced Lord Shiva which triggered strong reactions from several groups. Rapper later issued apology stating intention never aimed at hurting religious sentiments.

More about Tateeree

Tateeree released on March 1 2026 as Haryanvi hip hop single featuring vocals from Simran Jaglan alongside Badshah. Lyrics written by Badshah while music composed by Hiten who also produced track.

Controversy around Tateeree highlights growing scrutiny over language used in popular music. With hearing approaching attention now shifts toward outcome of proceedings which may determine whether further action will be taken against creators of song.

