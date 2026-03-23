Home

Entertainment

Bad news For BTS fans, popular band may land into serious legal trouble after...

Bad news For BTS fans, popular band may land into serious legal trouble after…

Following the Arirang comeback concert, BTS faces possible legal scrutiny as authorities review incidents during the event. Fans are closely monitoring updates on the situation.

BTS made an unforgettable return with their Arirang comeback concert in Seoul, but the spectacular event has sparked unexpected controversy. Fans were ecstatic to see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook together after four years. The show at Gwanghwamun Square drew massive crowds, high-energy performances, and emotional moments. However, the huge gathering disrupted local life, causing traffic chaos and closure of public transport. Residents and business owners expressed frustration over disturbances, leaving many wondering whether the celebration may now lead to legal consequences for the band or organizers.

What happened during Arirang comeback concert?

The concert reportedly attracted hundreds of thousands of fans. Estimates vary, with some reports suggesting 250,000 attendees while others mention around 104,000. Such a large crowd at a central location caused major disruptions. Local ceremonies had to be rescheduled and workers faced difficulty commuting due to road closures. Authorities are now reviewing the situation, and legal action could be considered against BTS and the organizing team for the inconvenience caused to residents and public services.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The recording breaking success of BTS’ comeback

Despite the backlash, the performance was a record-breaking success. BTS performed tracks from their latest album Arirang, including SWIM and Body to Body. Fans were treated to impressive choreography, stunning visuals, and heartfelt solo speeches from each member.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The album achieved 110 million streams on release day and became the best-selling album globally on its first day in 2026. The title track SWIM dominated Spotify charts, holding the No. 1 spot, followed by Body to Body at No. 2.

WE ARE IN TOP 5

We are so back pic.twitter.com/WADHZoAD5J — Saski⁷ arirang ♥︎ b2b (@agustdslawgurl) March 21, 2026

About BTS

BTS, also called Bangtan Boys, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have become a global sensation, blending hip-hop, pop and R&B. Known for intricate dance routines and socially conscious lyrics, BTS has a dedicated international fanbase called ARMY. Beyond music, the group actively promotes self-love, philanthropy and messages of hope.

The Arirang concert reflects BTS’ continued influence in music worldwide. While fans celebrate the comeback, the ongoing legal discussion serves as a reminder of the challenges that come with massive public events. With authorities reviewing the situation, the world watches closely to see if BTS may face legal consequences or if the event remains a celebrated milestone in their career.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.