Bad news for Dhanush fans, actor lands in Rs 20 crore legal trouble for…

Dhanush gets a Rs 20 crore legal notice for delaying a film shoot. Read details inside.

In the world of showbiz, delays and creative differences are nothing new. However, they turn into full-blown controversies, especially when big-budget projects are involved. One such similar situation has recently unfolded with actor Dhanush. The Raanjhanaa actor has reportedly found himself in legal trouble after a production house accused him of causing significant setbacks to a long-pending film. With financial stakes running high and the project stalled for years, the situation has now taken a serious legal turn.

The production house sends a legal notice

The situation escalated after production house Thenandal Films reportedly served him a legal notice over a long-delayed film project. The banner has reportedly sought compensation of Rs 20 crore for significant financial setbacks caused by the prolonged hold-up.

Through the notice, the production house has alleged that the delay caused significant financial losses to the makers, which has led them to demand monetary compensation to recover investments made during the early stages of production. The production house has further cautioned that it will pursue additional legal action if its demands are not fulfilled within the mentioned timeframe.

In the notice, advocate A Chidambaram also mentioned that the film was stalled halfway because “Dhanush gave call sheets to other films without completing work on this pending project”.

Dhanush’s recent projects

Speaking of Dhanush’s work, he was last seen in Kuberaa, Idli Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein in 2025. Tere Ishk Mein, which was a romantic drama, also starred Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics and completed its box office run with a worldwide collection of Rs161.96 crore. The film revolves around the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup.

He will next be seen in Vignesh Raja’s Kara. Produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, the film is scheduled to release in theatres this summer.

