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Bad news for Dhurandhar 2 fans! AIMIM leader Waris Pathan seeks ban on propaganda films, calls Ranveer Singh starrer nonsense

Bad news for Dhurandhar 2 fans! AIMIM leader Waris Pathan seeks ban on ‘propaganda films’, calls Ranveer Singh starrer ‘nonsense’

Dhurandhar 2 lands in fresh controversy as AIMIM’s Waris Pathan calls for a ban, alleging negative portrayal of Muslims, even as the film continues to perform strongly at the box office.

Just when Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, seemed unstoppable at the box office, a fresh controversy has pulled it back into the spotlight, this time, for reasons beyond cinema. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller, which has already crossed Rs 234 crore in India, is now facing sharp political criticism, with calls for a ban on films that allegedly promote a one-sided narrative.

At the centre of this debate is AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan, whose remarks have added a new dimension to the ongoing discussion around the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Controversy: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan calls for ban on ‘propaganda films’

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan did not hold back while addressing the buzz around Aditya Dharr’s Dhurandhar 2. He stated that he does not watch “nonsensical, propaganda films” and accused filmmakers of spreading “lies and hatred” for monetary gain.

“There are some cheap people who spread hatred and lies just to make a few rupees,” he said, adding that such films misuse real-life events to create misleading narratives. His comments come amid a growing chorus of criticism surrounding the film’s portrayal of certain communities.

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#WATCH | Mumbai: On ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ movie, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan says, “I don’t watch such nonsense propaganda films, based solely on lies. There are some cheap people who, just to earn a few rupees, spread hatred and lies, and they know nothing… pic.twitter.com/DkT0vMyYbA — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Muslim Portrayal Debate

Expanding on his criticism, Pathan alleged that films like Dhurandhar 2 are profiting by “showing Muslims as villains.” He urged filmmakers to focus on content that entertains or presents factual history rather than creating divisions.

He further suggested that the government should consider banning such films, questioning why sensitive narratives are being showcased domestically. His remarks have reignited the long-standing debate around representation and responsibility in Bollywood storytelling.

Dhurandhar 2 faces criticism from celebrities and YouTubers

Pathan’s statement adds to the existing backlash faced by the film. Actors like Ramya Spandana and Prakash Raj have also voiced concerns, while YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has criticised the film’s narrative online. Despite the criticism, the film continues to draw audiences, creating a contrast between public debate and box office success.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Rs 234 crore and counting

Amid the controversy, Dhurandhar 2 remains strong commercially. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already collected over Rs 234 crore net in India, making it one of the biggest openers of the year.

Interestingly, the film has also received praise from several industry names, including Allu Arjun, Rakesh Roshan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan, highlighting the divided response it has generated.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Cast, release, and sequel success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film follows the story of an Indian spy navigating cross-border tensions, continuing the narrative established in the first installment.

The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and others. It hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews a day earlier, while its Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions followed later.

The first film had reportedly earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, setting a high benchmark for the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is now walking a tightrope, massive box office success on one side, growing controversy on the other.

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