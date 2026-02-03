Home

Bad news for Dhurandhar 2 fans as shooting of Ranveer Singh starrer gets halted after...

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - A police order, an FIR over drone usage, and viral set leaks have pushed the film into headlines even before release.

The much-awaited teaser of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally out, and within hours, it has set social media buzzing.

But even before hitting theatres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has found itself surrounded by drama off-screen. The film, which has already been creating buzz with its title reveal and teaser poster, is now in the news for an unexpected reason. Reports suggest that the shoot of the film was suddenly stopped following a police order in South Mumbai. Adding to the noise, leaked photos and videos from the sets had already started doing the rounds online.

Was the shoot of Dhurandhar 2 stopped?

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal were shooting at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai when the production was halted. The incident reportedly took place two days ago, leaving the cast and crew surprised. The reason, however, had less to do with the actors and more to do with technical permissions.

FIR filed against the location manager

An FIR was filed against the film’s location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, for allegedly using drones in a restricted and high-security zone without proper clearance. The complaint was registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ballard Estate falls under a protected zone where drone usage requires special approval from authorities. As per officials, the team had permission to shoot on the ground but did not have separate clearance for aerial drone filming.

Zonal DCP Pravin Mundhe reportedly stated that while the crew had location permissions, drone deployment needed an additional nod from authorities, which had not been taken.

What did the leaked footage show?

Reportedly, before this incident came to light, leaked videos from the sets had already caught attention on social media. In one of the clips, Sanjay Dutt was seen dressed in an all-white pathani suit, holding a revolver while shooting an intense scene. The video abruptly ended as police officials arrived at the location and stopped the shoot.

These visuals only increased curiosity among fans, who are already eagerly waiting for the film.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The second chapter picks up from where the first film ended, with Hamza Ali Mazari continuing his mission to wipe out the Pakistani crime network. This time, the spotlight is also on Arjun Rampal’s character, Major Iqbal, who leads the crime force.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, and if the current buzz is anything to go by, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making headlines long before its release.

