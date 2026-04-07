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Bad news for Dhurandhar 2 fans, censor cuts a BIG scene after Ranveer Singhs film earns Rs 1600 crore

Bad news for Dhurandhar 2 fans, censor cuts a BIG scene after Ranveer Singh’s film earns Rs 1600 crore

Even as Dhurandhar 2 dominates the box office, the makers quietly update scenes and mute dialogues after audience feedback.

When a film becomes this big, every small detail starts getting noticed. And that’s exactly what’s happening with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. While the Ranveer Singh starrer continues its unstoppable run at the box office, crossing Rs 1,600 crore worldwide, it is now making headlines for a different reason, last-minute changes after release.

Yes, even after such massive success, the makers have gone back and made updates to the film. From muting dialogues to fixing a viral scene mistake, Dhurandhar 2 is still evolving on the big screen.

Dhurandhar 2 faces censorship changes after release

According to reports, the makers have taken a strict call after feedback from audiences and social media reactions. Some scenes and dialogues that earlier slipped through have now been changed in the latest version of the film. One of the biggest updates is related to abusive language. While a few dialogues were muted earlier, not all were edited. Now, reports suggest that in the new print, all such words have been completely muted.

This includes key scenes, especially the Lyari operation sequence, where Sanjay Dutt’s dialogue has now been muted. Even Rakesh Bedi’s lines and other strong words in the film have been edited.

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Viral scene mistake finally fixed

Apart from dialogues, a visual glitch also caught everyone’s attention. A video from the film went viral on social media, where the cameraman was accidentally visible in a bathroom scene featuring Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and Pinda, played by Udaybir Sandhu.

Now, as per reports, that scene has been corrected in the updated version. The makers have quietly fixed the error in both digital and theatre prints.

Not the first time Dhurandhar 2 saw cuts

Interestingly, this is not the first time the film has faced changes. Even before release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked for several cuts. Some intense and violent scenes were toned down, including visuals of head injuries, crushing sequences, and other disturbing moments. A scene involving a beheading was also shortened to reduce its impact.

Despite issues, the box office remains strong

What makes this story even more interesting is that none of these issues has slowed the film down. Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform strongly, crossing Rs 1,000 crore in India and over Rs 1,600 crore worldwide. Although it hasn’t beaten the lifetime numbers of films like Dangal, Baahubali 2, or Pushpa 2, it has already gone ahead of KGF Chapter 2 and even the first Dhurandhar.

Even after facing release-day issues like cancelled shows due to delayed prints in some regions, the film has managed to stay on top.

At this point, Dhurandhar 2 is not just about numbers; it’s about how a film keeps adapting even after release. And clearly, the makers are listening, fixing, and moving forward while the audience keeps watching.

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