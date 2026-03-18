Bad news for Dhurandhar 2 fans! Paid previews of Ranveer Singh film’s CANCELLED, Refunds initiated

Just when the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge was reaching peak levels, a last-minute disruption has left fans confused and disappointed. With paid premiere shows lined up across the country, audiences in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were all set to catch early screenings of the film in their preferred language. But just hours before showtime, plans took an unexpected turn.

In a sudden development, the Tamil and Telugu paid previews of Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated action thriller have been cancelled. Instead, theatres in these regions will now screen the original Hindi version of the film. The move has triggered a wave of reactions online, especially among fans who had specifically booked tickets for regional language shows.

Dhurandhar 2: Why were the Tamil and Telugu versions not released on time?

The primary reason behind this abrupt cancellation appears to be a delay in the film’s post-production pipeline. Reports suggest that while the Hindi version was dispatched to theatres at the last minute, the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions were simply not ready in time.

This meant theatres had no option but to pull down the scheduled regional shows. The issue reportedly stems from incomplete dubbing work, making it impossible for cinema chains to screen the film in those languages as planned.

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In fact, even the Hindi version reached theatres barely an hour before the scheduled rollout, with subtitle packages still expected to follow shortly — highlighting just how tight the timeline had become.

Dhurandhar 2: What are theatres saying and what about refunds?

Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore confirmed the development through an official update, stating that the Tamil paid premiere scheduled for 5.30 pm had to be cancelled due to “non-availability” of content.

The theatre chain also clarified that Hindi paid previews will now be screened instead. At the same time, they have initiated refunds for customers who had booked tickets for the Tamil version, along with an apology for the inconvenience caused.

For many moviegoers, however, the last-minute switch has disrupted carefully planned outings, especially for those who prefer watching films in their regional language.

Will this affect Dhurandhar 2’s big release?

Despite the hiccup, the larger picture for Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains strong. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is easily one of the most awaited releases of 2026 and is set for a global release on March 19, strategically timed around the Eid weekend.

Backed by a massive ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, expectations from the film are sky-high.

While the regional premiere setback has raised eyebrows, it is unlikely to dent the overall hype. If anything, it has added another layer of curiosity around the film’s release. For now, all eyes remain on whether the Tamil and Telugu versions will be ready in time for the official theatrical rollout.