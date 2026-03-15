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Bad news for Dhurandhar 2, legal notice sent to makers over Ranveer Singhs...

Bad news for Dhurandhar 2, legal notice sent to makers over Ranveer Singh’s…

A fresh controversy has surrounded the film Dhurandhar 2 after a legal notice was reportedly sent to its makers regarding a scene featuring Ranveer Singh, sparking discussion about religious representation in cinema.

Controversy has surfaced around the upcoming action film Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar even before its theatrical release. A film starring Ranveer Singh has attracted criticism from members of Sikh community over portrayal of Sikh character shown smoking. Issue quickly gained attention on social media and legal complaint has now been submitted raising questions about religious sensitivity in cinema.

What has happened?

Debate intensified after social activist Vicky Thomas Singh sent legal notice to Central Board of Film Certification along with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Complaint also targeted film producer and director along with actor Ranveer Singh. Activist claimed that showing Sikh character smoking hurts religious sentiments of Sikh community because tobacco consumption is strictly prohibited in Sikh faith.

Objection raised by Sikh community

Members of Sikh community objected strongly to smoking scene shown in film. According to notice, tobacco use goes against teachings of Sikh religion. Because of that depiction of Sikh character using cigarette was described as disrespectful portrayal.

Complaint also mentioned that such scenes create negative image of community in front of wider audience. Activist demanded that all visuals showing Sikh character smoking should be removed immediately from film.

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Demand for removal of scene from Dhurandhar 2

Legal notice requested authorities to ensure removal of every objectionable scene connected with smoking portrayal. Notice also asked makers to delete such visuals from trailers posters promotional materials connected with film.

Activist further demanded public apology from makers saying religious sentiments of Sikh people were hurt by such content. Authorities have been urged to review film carefully before release to avoid further controversy.

The iconic character played by Ranveer Singh

In film Ranveer Singh plays fictional spy named Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Character takes identity of Hamza Ali Mazari during mission inside Lyari town in Pakistan while secretly passing intelligence information to India. Story follows journey of spy navigating dangerous situations across borders.

First part of franchise showed character as prisoner who later received training before mission began. Second installment plans to explore deeper secrets connected with life of Jaskiat Singh Rangi along with more intense action storyline.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Along with Ranveer Singh film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon along with Danish Pandor. Large scale action sequences strong fan interest have already generated excitement around film.

Movie scheduled for theatrical release on March 19 with paid preview screenings planned one day earlier on March 18. Despite growing anticipation controversy has now become talking point ahead of its launch.

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