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Bad news for Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhars blockbuster spy thriller gets into legal trouble because of...

Bad news for Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller gets into legal trouble because of…

After dominating the box office, Dhurandhar:The Revenge has sparked controversy with a lawsuit over the use of an iconic classic track, bringing copyright concerns into the spotlight once again.

Bad news surrounds Dhurandhar: The Revenge even as the blockbuster run continues across cinemas worldwide. Ranveer Singh starrer and directed by Aditya Dhar, keeps pulling massive crowds with strong word of mouth and high repeat value. The film has already crossed major milestones and turned into one of the biggest spy thrillers from Indian cinema. However fresh controversy has now surfaced, which could impact momentum going forward. The issue revolves around usage of a nostalgic track that many viewers instantly recognised leading to legal action that has now caught industry attention at crucial time during its dream run.

Legal trouble over iconic song usage

Fresh dispute has emerged after Trimurti Films moved court against Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios over the alleged unauthorised use of the classic track Tirchi Topiwale. Song originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev with music by Kalyanji Anandji and lyrics by Anand Bakshi, while vocals came from Amit Kumar and Afsana Khan. The complaint claims that version used in film appears without proper licensing or permissions. According to details shared in legal filing production house has asserted rights over both musical work and sound recording, stating usage amounts to copyright violation, including reproduction and public communication.

Why has the legal notice been sent?

Track appears partially in the recreated song Rang De Lal (Oye-Oye), which includes new composition elements by Shashwat Sachdev along with fresh lyrics and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, Sapna Mukherjee and Reble. While credits mention original creators dispute focuses on whether due approvals were secured before incorporating the portion into film and its promotional content.

Legal action also seeks injunction to stop further usage along with demand for damages citing commercial gains through theatrical release streaming platforms and music distribution channels.

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge and its blockbuster run

Despite legal tension Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains unstoppable at ticket counters. Film has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark in India while global numbers continue to rise rapidly. Till now blockbuster spy thriller has amassed Rs 1642 crore on worldwide level cementing its legacy. Story follows journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari navigating crime networks and political layers while executing high risk mission.

The film features ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun along with several key supporting performances. High production value intense action sequences and layered narrative helped film achieve massive reach.

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