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Bad News for Dhurandhar 2: Ryan Goslings Project Hail Mary gets more IMAX shows; Ranveer Singhs film collections drop to…

Bad News for Dhurandhar 2: Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary gets more IMAX shows; Ranveer Singh’s film collections drop to…

Competition heats up at box office as Dhurandhar 2 sees impact from increased IMAX shows of Project Hail Mary. Fans react to shifting dynamics while Ranveer Singh’s film faces falling collections, making release weekend tense.

Fans of Hollywood blockbuster Project Hail Mary finally got reason to celebrate as film expanded its IMAX screenings in India. The movie, starring Ryan Gosling, was highly anticipated for its stunning visuals and was shot specifically for IMAX. Yet initial release saw only five IMAX screens across India, with premium slots dominated by Ranveer Singh‘s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had been released earlier. Limited screenings left many fans frustrated and sparked discussions on social media about missed opportunities to experience film in its full visual glory.

After fan demand, Project Hail Mary increased its IMAX shows to over 60 across 34 theatres from Friday onwards. PVR and INOX announced additional screenings, delighting audiences who had been waiting months for a proper IMAX experience. Despite expansion, most high-traffic slots remain with Dhurandhar 2, while new Project Hail Mary shows are scheduled during early morning or late-night hours. Tickets are selling out quickly on multiple screens, with social media users sharing excitement and booking multiple shows to catch movie in 70mm IMAX.

The reaction of fans over Project Hail Mary’s release in IMAX

Fans shared reactions like “i’m booked for my second showing of Project Hail Mary in IMAX 70mm on Sunday except i’m in the front row so by the end of the movie i think i will physically be in space” while others commented on limited timings saying “I can’t believe PVR scheduled shows for early morning or late night only.” Positive energy remains strong as audiences look forward to experiencing the sci-fi epic.

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What is Project Hail Mary about?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is adapted from legendary novelist Andy Weir’s bestselling novel. Alongside Ryan Gosling, cast includes Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz and Lionel Boyce.

The story follows Ryland Grace waking up on a spaceship with no memory of his mission. Despite a global opening of $141 million (approximately Rs 1,200 crore), its release in India was delayed to avoid direct clash with Dhurandhar 2, which continues to perform exceptionally at the domestic box office.

Big Question: Will it impact Dhurandhar 2’s box office run?

Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 1,000 crore plus globally in just 7 days, earning Rs 53 crore on its second Thursday alone. With record-breaking performance in standard formats and dominance in prime-time slots, its overall revenue remains largely unaffected. Industry analysts suggest that the recent IMAX expansion of Project Hail Mary is unlikely to significantly affect Dhurandhar 2’s box office performance.

Estimates indicate that any potential reduction in daily revenue would be limited to just 2 to 5 percent in India. With strong hold in standard formats and non-metro markets, Dhurandhar 2’s overall dominance remains largely secure.

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