Bad news for Dhurandhar fans as Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster fails to beat THIS Salman Khan film- Check Details

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which created a strong impact at the global box office, has faced a disappointing response in Japan. The film's limited audience turnout has kept it behind Salman Khan's 2023 film's performance in the Japanese market.

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Dhurandhar fails to create magic in Japan (PC: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise has created a major impact at the global box office with earnings crossing the Rs 3,100 crore mark. However, the film’s journey in Japan has started on a disappointing note. Despite receiving a wide theatrical release, the action thriller struggled to attract audiences during its opening weekend. The film’s performance in Japan has drawn attention as it failed to enter the country’s top Indian film openers list, even after achieving record-breaking success in other international markets.

Dhurandhar faces a slow start in Japan

Dhurandhar released in Japanese theatres on July 10 across nearly 80 screens. According to trade reports, the film managed to attract only around 900 viewers on its opening day. The movie did not secure a position among Japan’s top 25 films during its first three days of release.

The initial response remained limited as the film sold around 449 tickets by 2 pm across 57 locations. Even after expanding its reach to approximately 80 screens later in the day, the total number of admissions stood close to 900, showing that the film faced challenges in connecting with Japanese audiences.

Dhurandhar misses Tiger 3’s Japan record

With around 900 opening-day admissions, Dhurandhar could not break into the list of the top 10 Indian film openers in Japan. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which was 5th film in YRF Spy Universe, currently holds the final position in that ranking with 1,300 admissions on its first day. Allu Arjun‘s blockbuster Pushpa 2 also failed to reach the same benchmark earlier.

The biggest Indian film opener in Japan remains RRR, which recorded 8,230 admissions on day one. It is followed by films including Prabhas’ Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, along with Salaar, Jawan, Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Jr NTR’s Devara, Baahubali 2 and Tiger 3, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Dhurandhar franchise achieves huge global success

While Dhurandhar has struggled in Japan, the franchise has delivered a historic box office performance worldwide. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second film in the series, became the second highest-grossing Indian film ever after Dangal by earning Rs 1,813 crore globally. The first instalment, which released in December 2025, was also a major success and collected more than Rs 1,307 crore worldwide. Together, both films have crossed Rs 3,100 crore in global earnings, making Dhurandhar one of the biggest Hindi film franchises.

About Dhurandhar and its creative force

Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The franchise features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Naveen Kaushik, Saumya Tandon, Bimal Oberoi, Naseem Mughal and Aditya Uppal.

The spy action thriller follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who enters Karachi’s dangerous underworld and political networks to destroy a terror organisation targeting India. Ranveer Singh’s character is known by his real name Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his undercover identity Hamza Ali Mazari.

What lies ahead for Dhurandhar?

Although Japan has not delivered the expected response so far, the franchise continues to hold a strong position because of its massive worldwide collection. The films have established a new benchmark for Hindi action entertainers and remain among the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema.