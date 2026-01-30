Bad news for Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh’s movie on OTT draws criticism over..., fans say, 'Animal ke time...'

Home

Bad news for Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singhs movie on OTT draws criticism over..., fans say, Animal ke time...

Fans express disappointment over certain edited and muted scenes in Dhurandhar on Netflix, sparking discussions about censorship and the viewing experience of the film.

Ranveer Singh’s action thriller Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, recently made its debut on Netflix after a successful theatrical run. While fans were excited to stream the film at home, the OTT release has sparked criticism and frustration. Viewers expected the adult-rated action thriller to remain uncut but were surprised to find edits, muted dialogues, and trimmed scenes.

The reactions on OTT release of Dhurandhar

Shortly after Dhurandhar went live on Netflix, social media platforms were flooded with viewer complaints. Many users expressed disappointment over muted language and nearly ten minutes of missing footage. Comments ranged from surprise to anger as fans questioned why a film certified ‘A’ for adults was censored.

One fan wrote, “You certify the film as A, but you have muted/censored words! Like, are we a bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18; there’s no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You’re just stealing the natural raw vibe from it.” Another said, “Damn was hoping for an uncut version this has muted the cursed words same as the theatre one.”

Other viewers highlighted specific scenes, asking, “Animal ke time kya ho gaya tha,” and “Why have you trimmed 10 minutes?” These concerns show the frustration of fans who felt the edits disrupted the narrative and reduced the impact of action sequences.

What is the plot of Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar follows India’s Intelligence Bureau on a covert mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan. The film’s plot drew attention for thrilling action sequences and references to real events, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and 2008 Mumbai attacks. Despite the censorship backlash, viewers praised the story and performances of Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Naveen Kaushik.

More about Dhurandhar

Even with criticism surrounding edits, Dhurandhar continues to perform well in its eighth week since theatrical release. It remains a topic of discussion regarding streaming standards and content regulation for adult audiences. Fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel, set to release in theatres on March 19, which will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups. The first part of Dhurandhar has now become the first Hindi film to cross the milestone of Rs 1000 crore.

