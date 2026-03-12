Home

Bad news for Flipperachi fans, Dhurandhar fame rapper backs out of Bengaluru concert amid...

Fans in Bengaluru were left disappointed after rapper Flipperachi announced he would not be performing at the UN40 event.

Excitement around upcoming music festival in Bengaluru recently faced unexpected change after organisers confirmed that popular Bahraini rapper Flipperachi will not appear during scheduled show. The artist gained global attention after viral success of track FA9LA featured in espionage thriller Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Fans had eagerly waited for rapper debut performance in India. However travel complications linked with ongoing geopolitical tension across Middle East forced change in plan which disappointed many followers expecting energetic live show.

Organisers confirm withdrawal from festival lineup

Event organisers released official update explaining that Flipperachi cannot travel due to situation involving Middle East and Bahrain. Because of this development rapper will not perform during festival weekend though remaining performances will continue as planned. Despite absence organisers assured visitors that event schedule still includes several artists performances along with entertainment activities planned for both days of the festival.

About UN40 music fest

Music festival UN40 Festival will take place on March 14 and March 15 2026 at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru. Event promises mix of live concerts comedy segments gaming zones and interactive experiences designed to create vibrant atmosphere for visitors.

Concept behind festival mainly focuses on audience under forty though people above forty can also attend if they accompany younger participant. Organisers aim to create platform where individuals with similar cultural interests enjoy music creativity and entertainment together.

FA9LA global success

Rapper Flipperachi gained worldwide popularity after track FA9LA appeared during dramatic entry scene of Akshaye Khanna character Rehman Baloch aka Dakait in Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar. Song quickly spread across digital platforms and social media trends across multiple countries.

Music video of FA9LA has collected more than 12 million views on YouTube while short video clips using track have crossed 2 billion views on TikTok. Viral reach helped transform song into global sensation among music listeners and content creators.

The Guinness World Record for Flipperachi

Song success also earned Flipperachi recognition in Guinness World Records after track topped four Billboard Arabia charts simultaneously including Hot 100 Songs, Top 100 Artists, Top 50 Khaleeji and Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop charts.

Because of this popularity UN40 event appearance was expected to mark rapper first live performance in India. Though cancellation disappointed many fans organisers remain hopeful that Flipperachi will perform in country during future tour plans.

