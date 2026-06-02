Bad news for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as CBFC flags Varun Dhawan starrer, orders removal of vulgar gesture and…

Ahead of its theatrical debut, the Varun Dhawan-led entertainer has reportedly been asked to implement several censor board recommendations. The revisions are expected to be completed before the film receives final clearance.

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CBFC flags Varun Dhawan’s film ahead of release (PC: IMDb)

With just days left before its theatrical release, Varun Dhawan’s upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has found itself in the spotlight after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked the makers to implement several modifications before certification. Directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film has already generated considerable buzz through its trailer and songs. However, before audiences get to watch the entertainer on the big screen, the makers reportedly had to make a series of edits suggested by the censor board.

What changes did the CBFC ask from makers of Varun Dhawan starrer?

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC’s Examining Committee reviewed the film and recommended multiple changes before granting certification. One of the key observations involved a vulgar hand gesture shown in the film. The committee reportedly instructed the makers to replace the visual. Apart from that, a particular word used at four different places in the film was also asked to be replaced with a more appropriate term. These changes were reportedly made as part of the certification process.

Condom brand reference and other visual modifications

The censor board also reportedly objected to the visibility of a condom brand name in one of the scenes. The makers were instructed to blur the brand name appearing on the packet. Additionally, a word referring to flavours associated with the product was asked to be muted.

Another scene featuring references to legendary international cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes was reportedly shortened and visually edited to six seconds. Reports further suggest that a dance sequence also underwent modification. The makers were asked to zoom in on the faces and upper bodies of female dancers because undergarments were visible in the original version of the scene.

Also read: Salman Khan takes funny dig at Varun Dhawan for recreating his song Chunari Chunari amid controversy: ‘Mera ek aur…’

Film receives certification after edits

Following the implementation of all the required changes, the film was reportedly granted a U/A 16+ certificate on May 27. The final approved version has a runtime of 136.40 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 16 minutes and 40 seconds. Interestingly, the film’s release journey has also seen a few twists. Initially, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was planned for a June 5, 2026 release. To avoid a box-office clash with Toxic, the makers temporarily shifted the release date to May 22. However, after Toxic was delayed, the team decided to move back to its original June 5 release date. The film will now hit theatres worldwide on that day.

Watch official trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai here

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Gaurav Bose under the banner of Tips Films, the film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 50-55 crore which also stars Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Ali Asgar and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.