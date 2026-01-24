Home

Entertainment

Bad news for Kamaal R Khan fans, actors arrested by Mumbai Police in Lokhandwala for…

Bad news for Kamaal R Khan fans, actors arrested by Mumbai Police in Lokhandwala for…

Actor Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police. Read about the details inside.

Bad news for Kamaal R Khan fans, actors arrested by Mumbai Police in Lokhandwala for…

The entertainment world woke up to shocking news as actor Kamaal R Khan was arrested. As per reports, the actor was arrested in the Lokhandwala society firing case. Known for his controversies, KRK was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police in connection with an incident in which shots were allegedly fired inside a residential complex in Andheri West.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.