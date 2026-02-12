Home

Bad news for O’Romeo fans, CBFC trims… in Shahid Kapoor starrer after giving ‘A’ certificate

The censor board has cleared Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming thriller with an adults-only rating while recommending edits to certain scenes and dialogues.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’Romeo is finally cleared for release but not without changes. The Central Board of Film Certification has granted the film an ‘A’ certificate which means it is meant only for adult audiences. However the approval came after several edits in dialogues and violent scenes.

What changes did CBFC ask for?

The certification was reportedly granted on February 11 after certain modifications were made. The censor board asked the makers to make changes in specific dialogues. One reported change included replacing the word “Item” with “Kumari”. In another scene a word was muted and an inappropriate term was removed.

Interestingly, no cuts were demanded in the romantic or intimate scenes. The focus of the board was mainly on strong language and graphic violence. These edits were done to ensure the film follows certification guidelines before release.

About the violent scenes in O’Romeo

The film’s violent content received special attention from the board. A close-up shot showing a throat-cutting scene was reduced by around 20 percent which reportedly amounted to about three seconds. Other reductions included trimming two seconds each from a head injury bloodshed sequence and a shot where blood splashes onto a woman’s face.

A scene involving a woman being slapped was also shortened. In addition anti tobacco and anti smoking disclaimers were extended. The duration of the disclaimer and voice over was increased by nearly two minutes. After all the changes the final runtime of O’Romeo stands at 178.41 minutes which is just under three hours.

Why these changes?

This is Shahid Kapoor’s second consecutive film to receive an adult only rating after Kabir Singh, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The dark tone and intense storytelling seem to be key elements of the film. With Vishal Bhardwaj known for his gritty narratives fans were expecting a raw cinematic experience and the ‘A’ certificate confirms the mature theme.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri. Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey, which is all set to hit theatres tomorrow.

