Bad news for Rajpal Yadav fans, actor sent to Tihar Jail after Delhi High Court denies his bail in...

Rajpal Yadav sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court denied his bail. Read details inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, it is usually the picture-perfect lives of celebrities that come to the forefront. There is a lot that happens behind the surface that isn’t often spoken about. One such similar case has unfolded recently, where actor Rajpal Yadav, who is known for making people laugh, has encountered personal turmoil and landed in legal trouble. After years of court proceedings linked to a cheque-bounce case, the actor surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities following a major setback in the Delhi High Court.

The development comes after the court refused to grant him relief.

Rajpal Yadav Surrenders After Court Refuses Relief

As per the latest news, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his cheque-bounce cases. The actor had sought an extension of the deadline for his surrender.

News agency PTI quoted a jail source saying, “He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, the high court declined to extend the deadline set for Rajpal to surrender to jail authorities. His lawyer had informed the court that the actor had arranged Rs 50 lakh and requested one more week to clear the rest of the dues. However, the court rejected the plea.

Explaining its stance, the court said, “This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance.”

