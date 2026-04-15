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Bad news for Ramayana fans, Yash and Ranbir Kapoor dont have a face-off in Part 1: No scene…

Bad news for Ramayana fans, Yash and Ranbir Kapoor don’t have a face-off in Part 1: ‘No scene…’

Yash, who plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, has revealed that he and Ranbir Kapoor will not have any scenes together in the first part of the film. He also revealed what will be shown in the first part of Ramayan

Bad news for Ramayana fans, they won't see Yash and Ranbir Kapoor's face-off in Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari’s most-awaited and expensive film Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey, is all set to release its first part on Diwali 2026. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the release, here’s a new update on the film. The first look at Yash’s Ravana costume was shared online at CinemaCon 2026 on day 1.

We have already seen Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Ram in the teaser. At the event, Sita’s look was presented in a simple red saree with a necklace. Meanwhile, Yash, whose back was shown in the teaser, appeared in a striking black and intricately designed gold ensemble. The look appears to be designed as battle armour, complete with an elaborate crown, gold breastplate, shoulder pads, arm bands, cuffs, and an elaborate dhoti.

Sita, Rama and Ravana’s costumes

Actor Yash, who plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, revealed what the first part of the film will entail. He clarified that he and Ranbir Kapoor will not have any scenes together in the first part. Yash explained that in the first part, Ram will be shown as the king of his kingdom, and Ravana as the king of his. Yash added that he and Ranbir Kapoor share the same vision: to give their best to this story.

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What did Yash tell about the first part?

In an exclusive interview with Fandango, Yash spoke about his film Ramayana. When asked about his on-set relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash said, “Interestingly, we haven’t appeared together on screen in this film. As you know, the film will be released in two parts. So, in the first part, I feel like I have my own kingdom as Ravana, and Ram has his own kingdom.”

What did Yash say about Ranbir Kapoor?

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash said, “But yes, we have met a couple of times, and he is a brilliant actor. I think we have mutual respect for each other, which is helpful. The chemistry is such that when you are doing something as big and ambitious as Ramayan, we all have the same goal: to present the story in the best possible way. I think we share the same vision, so there is no problem with chemistry. We are having fun.”

What will be the character of Ravana in the film?

It’s worth noting that Nitesh Tiwari stated in an interview a few days ago that he would not portray Ravana solely as a villain. He said that Ravana was a great musician, scholar, and devotee of Lord Shiva, and that the film would explore all aspects of Ravana’s character.

Ramayana star cast

Speaking of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the film has been revealed. Fans also got a glimpse of Ravana in the teaser. The first part of the film will be released this year on Diwali, while Part 2 will be released next year on Diwali. The film stars Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Arun Govil (Dashrath), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman).

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