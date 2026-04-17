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Big update for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal fans, Love & War gets new release date, will now release on…

Big update for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal fans, Love & War gets new release date, will now release on…

A major update from the film industry has shifted audience expectations as one of the most anticipated projects faces a revised release schedule, leading to renewed curiosity among fans.

There has been strong buzz around the much-awaited film Love & War as fans waited for final clarity on the release timeline. The project bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal under the direction of master filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already faced multiple delays since its announcement in 2024. Excitement remained high due to a powerful cast and large-scale production style. However, uncertainty around the schedule kept audience guessing for a long time as different reports kept circulating online about the possible release window.

The new release date for Love & War

Official confirmation has now brought clarity for the audience waiting for a long time. Love & War will arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027. New date places release just ahead of the Republic Day period, which is often considered a strong window for big films in India. Announcement was shared through the production banner’s social update, ending ongoing speculation around postponement. The earlier plan for the 2025 release had already shifted twice due to an extended production timeline and scheduling adjustments.

Check out official announcement post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

What is the reason behind the delay of Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for its grand visual style and detailed storytelling approach. Large-scale shooting requirements and period setting have contributed to extended production time.

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Project reportedly set in the 1960s includes intense preparation for characters played by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir and Vicky portray Air Force officers which requires specific training and look development. High focus on perfection and visual detail has also influenced longer schedule.

The busy schedules of lead actors

Another major reason behind shift in timeline is packed calendar of lead cast. Ranbir Kapoor is currently engaged with Namit Malhotra‘s grand spectacle Ramayana Part 1 which demands significant time commitment. Alia Bhatt continues multiple film and brand projects alongside shooting commitments. Vicky Kaushal also has ongoing work schedules making coordination difficult for all three stars. These overlapping projects have naturally impacted continuity of production leading to revised release planning.

More about Love & War

Production team form Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next has also taken strict measures to avoid leaks from sets. Large number of crew members have signed confidentiality agreements to protect storyline and visuals. Security steps aim to maintain surprise element for audience until official release. Previous leak incidents from film sets increased caution leading to tighter control over information flow.

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