Bad news for Salman Khan, Delhi HC delays immediate relief for actor in Kala Hiran row

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has suffered a legal setback after the Delhi High Court refused to grant urgent relief in the Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy case. The court has postponed the matter and has shared a new date.

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Salman Khan in Kala Hiran row (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan’s legal challenge against the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has taken a new turn. The actor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking urgent intervention to stop the film’s release and promotion, claiming it unlawfully draws upon his public image. However, the vacation bench headed by Justice Madhu Jain has not granted any immediate relief and has instead given the filmmakers additional time to present their side of the case.

Kala Hiran controversy: Why Salman Khan has approached Delhi HC?

According to Salman Khan’s plea, the film contains elements that make audiences associate its central character with him. The actor has argued that certain promotional materials, including the appearance of a character and references linked to his public persona, create a clear connection in the minds of viewers. According to his lawyers, the makers are using his name, face, and identity for profit without permission. Salman Khan lawyer in the court, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, stated: “He is producing a film on my life… he has no right. I have not authorised him.”

The petition further alleges that the filmmakers are attempting to generate publicity and commercial interest by relying on his identity and reputation. Khan has sought restrictions on the production, promotion, and release of the film until the matter is fully heard by the court.

In a conversation with India Today, producer Amit Jani said, “This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen. I have not shown Salman Khan in a negative light, nor have I glorified Lawrence Bishnoi. The film presents what is already available in the public domain and highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community.”

Delhi High Court postpones hearing for Kala Hiran

A hearing on the matter was scheduled before the Delhi High Court on Friday. However, lawyers representing the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy requested additional time to file their response. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the proceedings and postponed consideration of Salman Khan’s plea for immediate relief. As a result, no interim order has been passed against the film at this stage. After considering submissions from both parties, Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the actor’s plea for immediate relief. She directed Salman Khan’s lawyers to deliver all essential court papers to the filmmakers to prepare their reply. The court has shifted the case to a regular bench and scheduled the next hearing for July 1, 2026.

Filmmakers defend their position in Kala Hiran controversy

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has publicly defended the project and rejected allegations that the movie is unlawfully using Salman Khan’s identity. The filmmakers’ legal team opposed the request to halt the movie’s release with immediate effect. According to their statement in court, they were given only a partial copy of the legal papers on Wednesday instead of the full lawsuit.

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has intensified in recent weeks, particularly after discussions about alleged similarities between the film’s content and events associated with the actor. The matter has now been transferred to a regular bench and listed for hearing on July 1, 2026.