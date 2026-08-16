Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff: Actors get notice from…

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have received notices from the Maharashtra FDA over their chewing elaichi advertisement. The regulator has sought an explanation from the actors.

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Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff in Vimal Ad

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have received notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand. The regulator has sought an explanation from the actors over their association with the brand, alleging that the advertisement may amount to indirect promotion of a brand associated with pan masala.

The notices were issued on August 14 under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its amended rules. The FDA has asked the actors to clarify their roles in the advertisement and their connection with the brand.

The notices were sent to Ajay Devgn at his residence in Juhu, Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat in Bandra and Tiger Shroff through his production company, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

According to the Maharashtra FDA, the advertisement creates an association with a brand that is primarily linked to pan masala. The regulator has also referred to a Maharashtra government order issued on July 13, 2026, which prohibits the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of the concerned product in the state for one year from the date specified in the order.

The latest action comes as the Maharashtra FDA continues its crackdown on products containing gutka, tobacco and nicotine. The department has also been conducting inspections and taking action against several food safety violations, including adulterated milk, food served at restaurants and junk food sold near schools.

Akshay Kumar had apologised over the same brand

This is not the first time Bollywood celebrities have faced criticism over advertisements for the chewing elaichi brand.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar apologised after facing backlash for appearing in an advertisement for the same brand alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

At the time, Akshay said he was stepping away from the endorsement and announced that he would donate the endorsement fee to a charitable cause. He also said that while the advertisement could continue to be aired for the duration of his existing contract, he would be more careful about his future brand associations.

The latest notices now put the spotlight back on celebrity endorsements of products that regulators believe could be indirectly linked to pan masala or tobacco products.

(With inputs from ANI)