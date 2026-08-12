Bad news for Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar as Army veteran objects to coffin scene, demands ban

The recently released Operation Safed Sagar has faced criticism over a scene involving Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja's coffin. An Army veteran has questioned the depiction and called for changes to the controversial sequence.

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ऑपरेशन सफेद सागर

The recently released Operation Safed Sagar has found itself at the centre of a controversy over a scene involving the national flag. The six-episode series tells the story of the Indian Air Force’s role during the 1999 Kargil War and has received attention for its emotional storytelling and aerial action. However, a scene showing Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja‘s coffin has now drawn criticism from an Army veteran. The objection is specifically about how the tricolour has been shown on the coffin. The veteran has called for the scene to be corrected and has also demanded that the series be suspended until the change is made.

What is the controversy in Operation Safed Sagar?

The controversy concerns a scene following the martyrdom of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja who is played by Siddharth. In the sequence his coffin is carried by fellow officers Flying Officer CH Bal Reddy and Flying Officer Rajpal Singh Dhaliwal.

Army veteran Colonel Vembu Shankar who has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra shared an image from the series on social media. He alleged that the national flag was not positioned correctly on the coffin and said the depiction goes against the Flag Code of India. According to his objection the saffron section should be placed towards the head.

Veteran demands correction and apology

Colonel Vembu Shankar has not only pointed out the alleged error but has also asked the makers to take immediate action. He called for a digital correction of the scene and requested that the show’s streaming be suspended until the issue is fixed. He also sought an apology through mainstream media. His concerns come from the belief that scenes involving the national flag and military personnel need to be handled with particular care because of their significance.

See Colonel Vembu Shankar’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vembu Shankar (@vembushankar)

What is Operation Safed Sagar about?

The series focuses on the Indian Air Force’s 47-day mission during the Kargil War. It highlights the role of IAF personnel in pushing Pakistani forces away from Indian positions along the Line of Control. The story also explores the coordination between the Indian Army and Air Force during the conflict.

Directed by Oni Sen the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Vijayant Koli and Arnav Bhasin among others.

Operation Safed Sagar streaming details

Despite the controversy the series remains available to stream on Netflix. The show has six episodes and focuses on an important chapter of India’s military history. The debate over the flag scene now adds another layer to the conversation around the series and its portrayal of real events and military personnel.