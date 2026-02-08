Home

Bad news for Spirit fans, after Deepika Padukone, THIS actor exits Prabhas, Sandeep Vanga’s film, name is…

Speculation is growing around casting changes in Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit. Reports suggest another key actor may have stepped away from the project, raising questions about the film’s current lineup.

The buzz around Spirit has taken an unexpected turn. While the film is still in production and continues to attract attention for its scale and cast, recent developments have raised questions among fans. What started as excitement around a major collaboration is now seeing repeated changes behind the scenes.

Trouble brewing on the sets of Spirit

Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Prabhas, is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. The action-packed drama has been in the spotlight since its announcement. However, reports now suggest that another key actor is no longer associated with the project, adding to the growing list of exits from the film.

Which actor is this?

According to reports, National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj has allegedly been dropped from Spirit. His presence in the project had earlier created strong buzz, especially after his powerful voice featured in the film’s launch video. This had hinted at an important and intense character. The sudden absence of his name from recent updates has sparked speculation.

What may have led to Prakash Raj’s exit?

Sources claim that Prakash Raj and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were involved in a disagreement during the shoot. The issue is said to be related to the script and the execution of a particular scene. What reportedly began as a creative discussion is believed to have escalated into serious friction on set.

Apart from creative disagreements, reports also allege that certain behavioural concerns during filming did not go down well with the production team. These issues are said to have contributed to the decision to part ways. However, it is important to note that neither Prakash Raj nor the makers have issued an official statement confirming these claims.

About Deepika Padukone’s exit

This is not the first casting change linked to Spirit. Actress Deepika Padukone had earlier exited the film after reported disagreements over work schedules and content concerns. She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri. Her departure also sparked controversy and public debate, making the film’s production journey even more talked about.

More about Spirit

Despite these challenges, Spirit is still scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 5, 2027. The makers appear focused on moving ahead with the project amid the ongoing speculation.

