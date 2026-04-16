Home

Entertainment

Bad news for Tamannaah Bhatia, Madras HC dismisses her plea for Rs 1 crore damages from Power Soaps

Bad news for Tamannaah Bhatia, Madras HC dismisses her plea for Rs 1 crore damages from Power Soaps

Tamannaah Bhatia Court Case: The dispute started from an agreement signed in 2008, when the actress was appointed as the brand ambassador for Power Soaps.

Tamannaah Bhatia Court Case

Tamannaah Bhatia Court Case: On Thursday, the Madras High Court dismissed an appeal filed by Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The case involved a dispute between the actress and a soap company Power Soaps. Tamannaah had also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore in the matter.

What is the controversy between Tamannaah Bhatia and the soap company?

Bhatia accused Power Soaps Limited of using her photographs without permission to sell their products even after the agreement had expired. She sent a notice to the company regarding the matter and also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore. Here’s what has happened in the case so far.

Tamannaah Bhatia filed a petition in the High Court against Power Soaps Ltd., but a single judge dismissed it. The actress then appealed to the Madras High Court, challenging the dismissal. However, the Madras High Court declined to entertain her appeal and upheld the single judge’s order.

What’s the whole matter?

According to Tamannaah Bhatia, she signed an agreement with Power Soaps Limited on October 7, 2008. Under this agreement, she was required to promote the company’s products until October 6, 2009. However, in the last quarter of 2010, while she was in talks to endorse another company’s products, she discovered that Power Soaps Limited was still using her photographs to sell its products.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Her image appeared on soap wrappers manufactured between November 2010 and February 2011. Bhatia alleged that despite sending notices to the company and its agency, G&D Communications Private Limited, on January 18, 2011, and February 1, 2011, she received no response. She subsequently filed a lawsuit, seeking compensation of ₹1 crore for this violation.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film.

On the career front, Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The upcoming folk-mythological thriller film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.